Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) Raised to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday.

Separately, Mizuho lifted their target price on Adverum Biotechnologies from $2.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th.

Adverum Biotechnologies Price Performance

Insider Transactions at Adverum Biotechnologies

Shares of NASDAQ ADVM opened at $1.70 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $171.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.35 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.26. Adverum Biotechnologies has a 1 year low of $0.68 and a 1 year high of $2.97.

In related news, Director James Paul Scopa purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.35 per share, for a total transaction of $135,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Adverum Biotechnologies

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Commodore Capital LP boosted its holdings in Adverum Biotechnologies by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Commodore Capital LP now owns 10,000,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $15,900,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Adverum Biotechnologies by 55,529.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,591,896 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,238,000 after purchasing an additional 5,581,844 shares in the last quarter. BML Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Adverum Biotechnologies by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. BML Capital Management LLC now owns 4,554,252 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,428,000 after purchasing an additional 639,252 shares in the last quarter. Sonic GP LLC purchased a new stake in Adverum Biotechnologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,638,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,189,034 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,284,000 after acquiring an additional 127,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.87% of the company’s stock.

Adverum Biotechnologies Company Profile

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc, a clinical-stage company, develops gene therapy product candidates to treat ocular and rare diseases. Its lead product candidate is ixoberogene soroparvovec (ADVM-022), a single intravitreal injection gene therapy candidate used for the treatment of patients with chronic retinal, including wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema.

