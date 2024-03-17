Aeries Technology, Inc (NASDAQ:AERT) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Aeries Technology, Inc (NASDAQ:AERT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 100,400 shares, a growth of 10.6% from the February 14th total of 90,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 166,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aeries Technology

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Aeries Technology stock. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Aeries Technology, Inc (NASDAQ:AERT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 125,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $301,000. Caas Capital Management LP owned about 0.82% of Aeries Technology at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.06% of the company’s stock.

Aeries Technology Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AERT opened at $2.27 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.40. Aeries Technology has a 12-month low of $1.50 and a 12-month high of $11.40.

Aeries Technology Company Profile

Aeries Technology ( NASDAQ:AERT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The company reported ($1.08) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $18.90 million for the quarter.

Aeries Technology, Inc operates as a professional services and consulting partner in the United States and internationally. The company offers management consultancy services for private equity sponsors and their portfolio companies, including software solutions, product management, IT infrastructure, information and cyber security, ERP and CRM platform management, business process management, and digital transformation services.

