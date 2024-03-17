Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Shares Sold by Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC

Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) by 9.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,623 shares during the quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Aflac were worth $1,268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in AFL. Wedmont Private Capital lifted its position in Aflac by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 6,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares during the period. Sunburst Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aflac in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $254,000. First Affirmative Financial Network boosted its position in shares of Aflac by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 4,041 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Agate Pass Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Aflac by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Agate Pass Investment Management LLC now owns 16,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,329,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, StrongBox Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Aflac in the 4th quarter valued at $200,000. 66.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:AFL traded up $0.80 during trading on Friday, reaching $84.37. 6,153,803 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,307,108. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Aflac Incorporated has a 52 week low of $60.32 and a 52 week high of $86.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.68 billion, a PE ratio of 10.89, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50 day moving average is $81.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.20.

Aflac ( NYSE:AFL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($0.22). Aflac had a return on equity of 17.59% and a net margin of 24.92%. The firm had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.29 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Aflac Incorporated will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AFL. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Aflac from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $76.00 to $78.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Aflac from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Aflac from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Aflac from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Aflac from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.36.

In other news, Director Masatoshi Koide sold 30,493 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.91, for a total value of $2,436,695.63. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 86,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,879,451.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Masatoshi Koide sold 30,493 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.91, for a total transaction of $2,436,695.63. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 86,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,879,451.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Arthur Reginald Collins sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.73, for a total transaction of $239,190.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,592 shares in the company, valued at $445,850.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 41,493 shares of company stock worth $3,342,606. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. The company operates through Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

