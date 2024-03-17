African Agriculture Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AAGR) Short Interest Up 18.6% in February

African Agriculture Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AAGR – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 139,000 shares, a growth of 18.6% from the February 14th total of 117,200 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 716,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On African Agriculture

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAGR. Atalaya Capital Management LP purchased a new position in African Agriculture during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,048,000. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. purchased a new position in African Agriculture during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $698,000. Finally, HGC Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in African Agriculture during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.52% of the company’s stock.

African Agriculture Price Performance

NASDAQ AAGR opened at $0.45 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.81. African Agriculture has a 1-year low of $0.30 and a 1-year high of $11.35.

About African Agriculture

African Agriculture Holdings Inc, a food security company, engages in operating a commercial-scale alfalfa farm on the African continent. The company is based in New York, New York. African Agriculture Holdings Inc operates as a subsidiary of Global Commodities & Investments Ltd.

