AI Transportation Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:AITRR) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

AI Transportation Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:AITRR – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a decline of 17.4% from the February 14th total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 37,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

AI Transportation Acquisition Price Performance

AI Transportation Acquisition stock opened at $0.16 on Friday. AI Transportation Acquisition has a one year low of $0.13 and a one year high of $0.17.

About AI Transportation Acquisition

AI Transportation Acquisition Corp focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus on businesses in the transportation field, including logistics, new energy vehicles, smart parking, on-board chips and AI algorithms, automotive services, and related areas of intelligent transportation.

