Aion Achieves Market Capitalization of $2.26 Million (AION)

Aion (AION) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 17th. One Aion coin can now be purchased for about $0.0020 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges. Aion has a market cap of $2.26 million and approximately $685.53 worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Aion has traded 18.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $79.07 or 0.00115926 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $26.38 or 0.00038671 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.32 or 0.00018054 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0560 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00002916 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001465 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0458 or 0.00000067 BTC.

About Aion

Aion (AION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash210,9 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 28th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 501,505,081 coins. The official message board for Aion is blog.aion.network. Aion’s official Twitter account is @aion_oan and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Aion is theoan.com. The Reddit community for Aion is https://reddit.com/r/aionnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Aion Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Aion is the digital asset of The Open Application Network. Aion is used to secure and access The OAN. As a public infrastructure, a global community of individuals, software companies, and institutions secure and maintain the operations of The OAN. These critical functions are enabled and incentivized using Aion.The Open Application Network solves the unintended consequences of platform economies. The OAN is an open-source public infrastructure for the creation and hosting of Open Apps. Open Apps are programs that put users back in control and are universally accessible across platforms. The OAN is built on open standards and is owned by everyone that uses it.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aion should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

