Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 3,208,900 shares, a drop of 20.6% from the February 14th total of 4,043,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 282,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 11.4 days.

Air Canada Stock Performance

Shares of ACDVF opened at $13.50 on Friday. Air Canada has a one year low of $11.52 and a one year high of $19.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.39, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a PE ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.63 and a 200-day moving average of $13.70.

Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter. Air Canada had a negative return on equity of 335.90% and a net margin of 10.47%. The business had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Air Canada will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Air Canada Company Profile

Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. The company provides scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand names in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.

