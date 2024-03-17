Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL) EVP Alex A. Khatibi Sells 11,198 Shares

Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL – Get Free Report) EVP Alex A. Khatibi sold 11,198 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.11, for a total value of $482,745.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 87,499 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,772,081.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Air Lease Stock Up 1.6 %

AL stock opened at $47.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. Air Lease Co. has a 52-week low of $33.33 and a 52-week high of $47.75. The company has a 50-day moving average of $41.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.62.

Air Lease (NYSE:AL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The transportation company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.79. The business had revenue of $716.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $672.95 million. Air Lease had a net margin of 22.89% and a return on equity of 8.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Air Lease Co. will post 4.67 EPS for the current year.

Air Lease Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Air Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.31%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Air Lease by 7.2% during the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,114 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Air Lease by 2.8% during the third quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 10,343 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Air Lease by 0.6% during the third quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 50,266 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,981,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Air Lease by 3.5% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,852 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Air Lease by 32.4% during the fourth quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 1,350 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.16% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays upped their price target on Air Lease from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Air Lease from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Air Lease from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Air Lease presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.50.

Air Lease Company Profile

Air Lease Corporation, an aircraft leasing company, engages in the purchase and leasing of commercial jet aircraft to airlines worldwide. It sells aircraft from its fleet to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies, airlines, and other investors. The company provides fleet management services to investors and owners of aircraft portfolios.

