Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Shares Acquired by Farmers Trust Co.

Farmers Trust Co. increased its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 33.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,055 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 264 shares during the period. Farmers Trust Co.’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $289,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 40.4% in the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 132 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the third quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the first quarter valued at about $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE APD opened at $244.63 on Friday. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $212.24 and a 12-month high of $307.71. The company has a market capitalization of $54.38 billion, a PE ratio of 23.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $243.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $267.14.

Air Products and Chemicals Increases Dividend

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The basic materials company reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.00 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 18.82% and a return on equity of 16.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.64 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 12.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 13th. Investors of record on Monday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.77 per share. This is an increase from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.75. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $7.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.56%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on APD shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $307.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. UBS Group lowered shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $328.00 to $241.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $280.29.

About Air Products and Chemicals

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

Featured Articles

