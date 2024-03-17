Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Shares Bought by Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC

Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 25.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,166 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,865 shares during the period. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $3,879,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 40.4% during the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 132 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the third quarter valued at $39,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the third quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the first quarter valued at $48,000. 82.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of APD stock traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $244.63. 2,369,631 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,907,468. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $243.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $267.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.81. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $212.24 and a 12-month high of $307.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.81.

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The basic materials company reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.00 by ($0.18). Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 16.84% and a net margin of 18.82%. The firm had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.64 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 12.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 13th. Investors of record on Monday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $7.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. This is a positive change from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.75. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.56%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $307.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $345.00 to $305.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $295.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Barclays dropped their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $260.00 to $245.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered Air Products and Chemicals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Air Products and Chemicals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $280.29.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

