Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Shares Sold by Thrive Wealth Management LLC

Thrive Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,886 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 108 shares during the quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $516,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 40.4% in the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 132 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

APD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays lowered their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $260.00 to $245.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Bank of America upgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $264.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. UBS Group lowered Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $328.00 to $241.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Argus lowered Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $307.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $280.29.

Air Products and Chemicals Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of APD traded down $0.51 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $244.63. The company had a trading volume of 2,369,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,907,468. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $212.24 and a 1-year high of $307.71. The stock has a market cap of $54.38 billion, a PE ratio of 23.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $243.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $267.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The basic materials company reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 16.84% and a net margin of 18.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.64 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 12.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Air Products and Chemicals Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 13th. Investors of record on Monday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $1.77 per share. This represents a $7.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. This is an increase from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.75. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.56%.

About Air Products and Chemicals

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

