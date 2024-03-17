Air T (NASDAQ:AIRT) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Air T (NASDAQ:AIRT – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Air T Stock Up 3.6 %

AIRT opened at $19.21 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.49. The firm has a market cap of $54.17 million, a P/E ratio of -3.87 and a beta of 0.73. Air T has a 52 week low of $12.53 and a 52 week high of $28.62. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.06.

Air T (NASDAQ:AIRT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The transportation company reported ($1.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $63.76 million during the quarter. Air T had a negative return on equity of 87.44% and a negative net margin of 4.91%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Air T

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Air T by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 53,347 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $913,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Air T by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,750 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $562,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Air T by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 17,569 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Air T by 11,365.0% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,102 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 13,979 shares during the period. Finally, DCF Advisers LLC boosted its position in Air T by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. DCF Advisers LLC now owns 12,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 1,996 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

Air T, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides overnight air cargo, ground equipment sale, and commercial jet engines and parts in the United States and internationally. The Overnight Air Cargo segment offers air express delivery services. As of March 31, 2023, this segment had 85 aircraft under the dry-lease agreements with FedEx.

