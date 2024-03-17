Air T (NASDAQ:AIRT) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Air T (NASDAQ:AIRT – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the transportation company’s stock.
Air T Stock Up 3.6 %
AIRT opened at $19.21 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.49. The firm has a market cap of $54.17 million, a P/E ratio of -3.87 and a beta of 0.73. Air T has a 52 week low of $12.53 and a 52 week high of $28.62. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.06.
Air T (NASDAQ:AIRT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The transportation company reported ($1.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $63.76 million during the quarter. Air T had a negative return on equity of 87.44% and a negative net margin of 4.91%.
About Air T
Air T, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides overnight air cargo, ground equipment sale, and commercial jet engines and parts in the United States and internationally. The Overnight Air Cargo segment offers air express delivery services. As of March 31, 2023, this segment had 85 aircraft under the dry-lease agreements with FedEx.
