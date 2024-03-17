Airgain, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRG) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Airgain, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRG – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 123,100 shares, a drop of 7.6% from the February 14th total of 133,200 shares. Currently, 1.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 21,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.6 days.

Airgain Stock Performance

Airgain stock opened at $5.38 on Friday. Airgain has a 52 week low of $1.63 and a 52 week high of $6.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.52 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.67.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Airgain

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AIRG. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Airgain by 30.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,916 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Airgain by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 14,927 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 1,934 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP grew its stake in Airgain by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 29,271 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 1,946 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Airgain by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 188,429 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,428,000 after buying an additional 1,972 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its position in Airgain by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 14,254 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 2,214 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.15% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Airgain in a report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Airgain Company Profile

Airgain, Inc provides wireless connectivity solutions that creates and delivers embedded components, external antennas, and integrated systems worldwide. The company's products include MaxBeam embedded antennas; profile embedded antennas; profile contour embedded antennas; ultra-embedded antennas; SmartMax embedded antennas; and MaxBeam carrier class antennas, as well as automotive, fleet, public safety, and machine-to-machine antennas under the Antenna Plus brand.

