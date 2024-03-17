Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) Stake Decreased by Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC

Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Free Report) by 19.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,503 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,072 shares during the period. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $651,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ALB. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Albemarle during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Albemarle by 51.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 130 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. City State Bank lifted its position in Albemarle by 60.0% in the third quarter. City State Bank now owns 200 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Albemarle in the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its position in Albemarle by 39.0% in the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 164 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.71% of the company’s stock.

Albemarle Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE ALB traded up $2.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $122.14. The company had a trading volume of 3,203,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,601,223. Albemarle Co. has a twelve month low of $106.69 and a twelve month high of $247.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.34 billion, a PE ratio of 9.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $121.75 and its 200-day moving average is $139.24.

Albemarle Dividend Announcement

Albemarle ( NYSE:ALB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.86. The business had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. Albemarle had a net margin of 16.36% and a return on equity of 26.62%. Albemarle’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $8.62 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Albemarle Co. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.99%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on ALB. Piper Sandler downgraded Albemarle from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Vertical Research downgraded Albemarle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Albemarle from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Albemarle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Albemarle from $140.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Albemarle currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $188.75.

Albemarle Company Profile

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy Storage, Specialties and Ketjen. The Energy Storage segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, and lithium chloride; technical services for the handling and use of reactive lithium products; and lithium-containing by-products recycling services.

