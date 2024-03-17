Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Sell

StockNews.com lowered shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Wednesday.

ARE has been the topic of several other research reports. Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a buy rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities reiterated a market outperform rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $145.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $137.13.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Price Performance

Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock opened at $123.75 on Wednesday. Alexandria Real Estate Equities has a 52-week low of $90.73 and a 52-week high of $135.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 229.17, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $122.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $113.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by ($2.83). Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 0.46%. The company had revenue of $757.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $740.16 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.14 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Alexandria Real Estate Equities will post 9.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a dividend of $1.27 per share. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s payout ratio is currently 940.74%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Alexandria Real Estate Equities news, CEO Peter M. Moglia sold 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.90, for a total transaction of $393,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 249,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,686,040.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Peter M. Moglia sold 3,200 shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.90, for a total transaction of $393,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 249,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,686,040.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Joel S. Marcus sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.92, for a total value of $891,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 429,538 shares in the company, valued at $51,080,658.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARE. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,138,718 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,152,452,000 after buying an additional 1,338,634 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the 4th quarter valued at $2,086,085,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,640,279 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,348,934,000 after buying an additional 424,932 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. boosted its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. now owns 7,216,689 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $914,860,000 after purchasing an additional 39,243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 51.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,647,863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $640,976,000 after purchasing an additional 1,923,322 shares in the last quarter. 86.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Company Profile

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE: ARE), an S&P 500 company, is a best-in-class, mission-driven life science REIT making a positive and lasting impact on the world. As the pioneer of the life science real estate niche since our founding in 1994, Alexandria is the preeminent and longest-tenured owner, operator, and developer of collaborative life science, agtech, and advanced technology mega campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, including Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle.

