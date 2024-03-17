Algoma Central (TSE:ALC) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $14.89

Algoma Central Co. (TSE:ALC – Get Free Report) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$14.89 and traded as low as C$14.77. Algoma Central shares last traded at C$14.86, with a volume of 8,830 shares changing hands.

Algoma Central Stock Up 0.1 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.49, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of C$574.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.43 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$15.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$14.88.

Algoma Central Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a $0.19 dividend. This is an increase from Algoma Central’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.11%. Algoma Central’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.00%.

About Algoma Central

Algoma Central Corporation owns and operates a fleet of dry and liquid bulk carriers activities in Canada. The company operates in five segments: Domestic Dry-Bulk, Product Tankers, Ocean Self-Unloaders, Global Short Sea Shipping, and Investment Properties segment. The Domestic Dry-Bulk segment operates dry-bulk carriers for industrial sectors, including producers in iron and steel, aggregate, cement and building materials, salt, and agricultural product distributors.

