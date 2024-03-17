Algorand Price Up 5.2% Over Last 7 Days (ALGO)

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 17th. Algorand has a market cap of $2.23 billion and approximately $150.68 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Algorand has traded 5.2% higher against the dollar. One Algorand coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.28 or 0.00000405 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $56.83 or 0.00083222 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 19.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.14 or 0.00011918 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.67 or 0.00018556 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.25 or 0.00017940 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 18.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.86 or 0.00004183 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.90 or 0.00008645 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001347 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0845 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Algorand (CRYPTO:ALGO) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 19th, 2019. Algorand’s total supply is 8,066,807,887 coins. Algorand’s official website is algorand.foundation. The Reddit community for Algorand is https://reddit.com/r/algorandofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Algorand’s official message board is medium.com/algorand-foundation. Algorand’s official Twitter account is @algofoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Algorand (ALGO) is a decentralized, permissionless blockchain protocol and open-source cryptocurrency used to facilitate transactions and secure the network against malicious actors. It is designed to provide fast, secure, and reliable transactions with low transaction fees and scalability. Algorand (ALGO) is an asset-agnostic, proof-of-stake protocol used for transferring money, purchasing goods and services, sending messages securely, creating and deploying decentralized applications (dApps), tokenizing assets, and creating smart contracts. Algorand (ALGO) is a valuable asset for investors due to its low transaction fees, scalability, and security. It was created by Silvio Micali, a Turing Award-winning professor at MIT and renowned cryptography expert, and is managed by the Algorand Foundation.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Algorand directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Algorand should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Algorand using one of the exchanges listed above.

