Alkami Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALKT) Shares Sold by First International Bank & Trust

First International Bank & Trust decreased its holdings in shares of Alkami Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALKT – Free Report) by 40.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 104,117 shares of the company’s stock after selling 70,000 shares during the quarter. Alkami Technology makes up approximately 1.0% of First International Bank & Trust’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. First International Bank & Trust’s holdings in Alkami Technology were worth $2,525,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ALKT. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Alkami Technology by 8.6% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 41,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Alkami Technology by 4.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 92,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,329,000 after purchasing an additional 4,067 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Alkami Technology by 55.4% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 17,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 6,338 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Alkami Technology by 28.0% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 28,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 6,298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Alkami Technology by 3.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,841,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,662,000 after purchasing an additional 92,155 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.74% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ALKT has been the subject of several analyst reports. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Alkami Technology from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Alkami Technology from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. TheStreet raised shares of Alkami Technology from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Stephens cut shares of Alkami Technology from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $22.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Alkami Technology in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.10.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO W Bryan Hill sold 50,089 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.91, for a total transaction of $1,197,627.99. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 508,501 shares in the company, valued at $12,158,258.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO W Bryan Hill sold 50,089 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.91, for a total transaction of $1,197,627.99. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 508,501 shares in the company, valued at $12,158,258.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Douglas A. Linebarger sold 33,593 shares of Alkami Technology stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.59, for a total transaction of $792,458.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 262,749 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,198,248.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 38.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Alkami Technology Price Performance

Shares of ALKT traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $23.11. 473,846 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 345,574. Alkami Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.93 and a 52-week high of $26.75. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.85. The company has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.02 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 3.77, a current ratio of 3.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Alkami Technology Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alkami Technology, Inc offers cloud-based digital banking solutions in the United States. The company's Alkami Platform allows financial institutions to onboard and engage new users, accelerate revenues, and enhance operational efficiency, with the support of a proprietary, cloud-based, and multi-tenant architecture.

Further Reading

