Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM) Short Interest Up 9.6% in February

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 7,870,000 shares, an increase of 9.6% from the February 14th total of 7,180,000 shares. Currently, 10.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,740,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.5 days.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in Allegro MicroSystems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 201.6% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares during the period. 50.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Allegro MicroSystems Trading Down 3.3 %
Shares of ALGM opened at $27.50 on Friday. Allegro MicroSystems has a 1-year low of $24.66 and a 1-year high of $53.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.12, a P/E/G ratio of 7.08 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a current ratio of 4.57, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $29.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.74.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ALGM. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Allegro MicroSystems from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Wolfe Research upgraded Allegro MicroSystems from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Allegro MicroSystems from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Allegro MicroSystems currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.71.
About Allegro MicroSystems
Allegro MicroSystems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, regulator and LED driver ICs, and isolated gate drivers; and photonic and advanced 3D sensing components.
