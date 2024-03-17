Allied Investment Advisors LLC Buys 937 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Allied Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 68,507 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 937 shares during the quarter. Chevron makes up about 2.8% of Allied Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Allied Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $10,219,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in Chevron in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Chevron by 80.0% in the third quarter. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV now owns 180 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in Chevron in the third quarter worth $35,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Chevron in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Chevron in the first quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of CVX stock traded down $0.15 on Friday, hitting $155.55. 20,387,157 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,032,758. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $288.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50-day moving average of $150.04 and a 200 day moving average of $153.18. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $139.62 and a fifty-two week high of $172.88.

Chevron Increases Dividend

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $3.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.26. Chevron had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 10.63%. The firm had revenue of $47.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.09 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th were given a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. This is a boost from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.51. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.19%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is 57.39%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on CVX shares. TD Cowen lowered Chevron from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $170.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Chevron from $194.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Chevron from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded Chevron from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $170.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chevron has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.56.

Chevron Profile

(Free Report)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

