Allied Investment Advisors LLC Has $314,000 Holdings in First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK)

Allied Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 594 shares during the quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Interstate BancSystem were worth $314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in First Interstate BancSystem during the second quarter worth about $54,700,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in First Interstate BancSystem by 0.4% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,451,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $160,907,000 after purchasing an additional 28,343 shares during the period. Leeward Investments LLC MA lifted its position in First Interstate BancSystem by 19.6% during the third quarter. Leeward Investments LLC MA now owns 654,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,321,000 after purchasing an additional 107,283 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in First Interstate BancSystem by 0.7% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,908,294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,593,000 after purchasing an additional 13,830 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in First Interstate BancSystem by 142.2% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 149,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,725,000 after purchasing an additional 87,710 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.62% of the company’s stock.

First Interstate BancSystem Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of First Interstate BancSystem stock traded up $0.19 on Friday, hitting $25.21. The stock had a trading volume of 4,080,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 891,857. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $27.24 and a 200 day moving average of $26.49. First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.81 and a twelve month high of $32.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.17 and a beta of 0.86.

First Interstate BancSystem Increases Dividend

First Interstate BancSystem ( NASDAQ:FIBK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.04. First Interstate BancSystem had a return on equity of 8.47% and a net margin of 18.04%. The company had revenue of $252.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $254.50 million. Sell-side analysts expect that First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th were paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.46%. This is an increase from First Interstate BancSystem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. First Interstate BancSystem’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.81%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Lorrie F. Asker sold 1,921 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.05, for a total transaction of $50,042.05. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $179,979.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other First Interstate BancSystem news, insider Lorrie F. Asker sold 1,921 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.05, for a total transaction of $50,042.05. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $179,979.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Karlyn M. Knieriem sold 2,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.76, for a total value of $77,604.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,599 shares in the company, valued at $551,229.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,531 shares of company stock valued at $197,645 over the last quarter. 6.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on FIBK shares. Barclays started coverage on shares of First Interstate BancSystem in a report on Friday, March 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. TheStreet raised shares of First Interstate BancSystem from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, First Interstate BancSystem currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.00.

First Interstate BancSystem Company Profile

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Interstate Bank that provides range of banking products and services in the United States. It offers various traditional depository products, including checking, savings, and time deposits; and repurchase agreements primarily for commercial and municipal depositors.

