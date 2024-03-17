Allied Investment Advisors LLC Increases Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Allied Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,181 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the quarter. Lockheed Martin accounts for about 2.1% of Allied Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Allied Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $7,787,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC now owns 955 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $433,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter worth about $258,000. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 220.2% during the fourth quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 21,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $9,518,000 after acquiring an additional 14,441 shares during the last quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co increased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 54.6% during the fourth quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 7,785 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,528,000 after acquiring an additional 2,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elevated Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 819 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. 74.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $475.00 to $470.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $513.00 to $503.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $550.00 to $540.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $540.00 to $508.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $488.00 to $475.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $491.92.

Insider Transactions at Lockheed Martin

In other Lockheed Martin news, COO John Frank A. St sold 6,648 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.35, for a total value of $2,827,726.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Gregory M. Ulmer sold 6,204 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $431.19, for a total transaction of $2,675,102.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,434,718.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO John Frank A. St sold 6,648 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.35, for a total value of $2,827,726.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 16,874 shares of company stock worth $7,249,946. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE LMT traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $435.82. 5,151,336 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,214,198. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $435.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $438.25. The firm has a market cap of $105.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.82, a PEG ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.48. Lockheed Martin Co. has a twelve month low of $393.77 and a twelve month high of $508.10.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The aerospace company reported $7.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.26 by $0.64. The business had revenue of $18.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.96 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 79.91% and a net margin of 10.24%. The business’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $7.79 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.16 EPS for the current year.

Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $3.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $12.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.74%.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

