Allied Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Allied Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Free Report) by 11.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,835 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,090 shares during the quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $1,603,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. First Manhattan CO. LLC. purchased a new stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Ambassador Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Stock Performance

Shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $98.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 361,933 shares. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a twelve month low of $55.69 and a twelve month high of $67.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $95.82 and a 200-day moving average of $92.40. The stock has a market cap of $12.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.72 and a beta of 0.89.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Profile

The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.

