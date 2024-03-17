Almaden Minerals (NYSE:AAU) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Posted by on Mar 17th, 2024

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Almaden Minerals (NYSE:AAUFree Report) in a report released on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Almaden Minerals Stock Performance

Shares of AAU stock opened at $0.14 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.14. The company has a current ratio of 22.82, a quick ratio of 22.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.34 and a beta of 1.03. Almaden Minerals has a 12 month low of $0.11 and a 12 month high of $0.21.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Almaden Minerals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $119,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Almaden Minerals by 587.9% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 485,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 415,244 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in Almaden Minerals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its stake in Almaden Minerals by 564.4% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 233,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 198,088 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Almaden Minerals during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000.

Almaden Minerals Company Profile

Almaden Minerals Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties in Mexico. The company's principal asset includes a 100% interest in the Ixtaca gold-silver project located in Puebla State, Mexico. Almaden Minerals Ltd.

