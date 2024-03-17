American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) Earns Buy Rating from Citigroup

Citigroup reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a $20.00 target price on the airline’s stock.

AAL has been the subject of several other research reports. Evercore ISI reissued a hold rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of American Airlines Group in a report on Monday, January 29th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of American Airlines Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of American Airlines Group from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of American Airlines Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of American Airlines Group from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $17.43.

AAL stock opened at $13.96 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.46. American Airlines Group has a fifty-two week low of $10.86 and a fifty-two week high of $19.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.14 billion, a PE ratio of 12.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.11 and a beta of 1.57.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The airline reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.18. American Airlines Group had a net margin of 1.56% and a negative return on equity of 36.28%. The firm had revenue of $13.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.17 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that American Airlines Group will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAL. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in American Airlines Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $59,411,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 28.3% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,119,358 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $155,249,000 after acquiring an additional 2,672,793 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 502.0% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,986,179 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $54,498,000 after acquiring an additional 2,490,121 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of American Airlines Group during the first quarter valued at $44,800,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of American Airlines Group during the third quarter valued at $28,867,000. Institutional investors own 58.50% of the company’s stock.

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Doha, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

