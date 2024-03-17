Americanas (OTCMKTS:BTOOY) vs. eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) Head to Head Review

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Free Report) and Americanas (OTCMKTS:BTOOY – Get Free Report) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares eBay and Americanas’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio eBay $10.11 billion 2.67 $2.77 billion $5.22 10.00 Americanas N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

eBay has higher revenue and earnings than Americanas.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score eBay 2 10 5 0 2.18 Americanas 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for eBay and Americanas, as reported by MarketBeat.

eBay presently has a consensus target price of $48.84, suggesting a potential downside of 6.43%.

Profitability

This table compares eBay and Americanas’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets eBay 27.36% 29.16% 8.09% Americanas N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

85.9% of eBay shares are held by institutional investors. 0.2% of eBay shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

eBay beats Americanas on 7 of the 7 factors compared between the two stocks.

About eBay

eBay Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, China, Germany, and internationally. The company's marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com, off-platform businesses, and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, sell, and buy various products. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

About Americanas

Americanas SA engages in the e-commerce and marketplace businesses. It also offers consumer credit services; technology platform; and logistics, distribution, and customer service solutions. Its brand portfolio includes Americanas.com, Submarino, Shoptime, SouBarato, and Submarino Finance. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

