Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) Earns Equal Weight Rating from Analysts at Fox Advisors

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Amkor Technology from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Amkor Technology in a report on Thursday, November 16th. They set a buy rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Amkor Technology from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Amkor Technology in a report on Thursday, February 29th. They set a neutral rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Amkor Technology currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $33.20.

AMKR stock opened at $31.25 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.04. The company has a market capitalization of $7.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.40 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.02. Amkor Technology has a 12 month low of $17.58 and a 12 month high of $37.00.

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 12th. The semiconductor company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. Amkor Technology had a net margin of 5.53% and a return on equity of 9.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Amkor Technology will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 12th will be given a $0.079 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 11th. Amkor Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.23%.

In related news, CFO Megan Faust sold 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $86,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,394 shares in the company, valued at $1,132,608. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Amkor Technology news, CFO Megan Faust sold 2,700 shares of Amkor Technology stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $86,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,394 shares in the company, valued at $1,132,608. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Guillaume Marie Jean Rutten sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.63, for a total transaction of $765,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 123,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,789,788.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,400 shares of company stock worth $934,068 over the last three months. Insiders own 53.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Amkor Technology by 1,324.6% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 812 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 755 shares during the last quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Amkor Technology in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Amkor Technology by 65.8% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 874 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Amkor Technology by 1,414.0% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 863 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 806 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Tower Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amkor Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.69% of the company’s stock.

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services in the United States, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers turnkey packaging and test services, including semiconductor wafer bump, wafer probe, wafer back-grind, package design, packaging, system-level and final test, and drop shipment services; flip chip scale package products for smartphones, tablets, and other mobile consumer electronic devices; flip chip stacked chip scale packages that are used to stack memory digital baseband, and as applications processors in mobile devices; flip-chip ball grid array packages for various networking, storage, computing, automotive, and consumer applications; and memory products for system memory or platform data storage.

