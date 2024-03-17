AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) Director Jorge A. Caballero Buys 2,000 Shares

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN – Get Free Report) Director Jorge A. Caballero purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $56.80 per share, for a total transaction of $113,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $138,421.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

AMN opened at $58.72 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.80. The firm has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.21. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.77 and a twelve month high of $112.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $818.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $803.14 million. AMN Healthcare Services had a net margin of 5.56% and a return on equity of 38.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.48 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 3.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMN. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services by 69.0% during the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 64.8% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. 99.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AMN shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $73.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $88.00 price objective on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $87.00 to $75.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.25.

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to healthcare facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions. The Nurse and Allied Solutions segment offers travel nurse staffing, labor disruption staffing, local staffing, international nurse and allied permanent placement, and allied staffing solutions.

