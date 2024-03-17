Amprius Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AMPX) Short Interest Update

Amprius Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AMPX – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,280,000 shares, an increase of 25.5% from the February 14th total of 1,020,000 shares. Approximately 6.9% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 593,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days.

Amprius Technologies Stock Performance

Amprius Technologies stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.83. The company had a trading volume of 605,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 548,332. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.92. Amprius Technologies has a 1-year low of $2.59 and a 1-year high of $10.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $250.17 million, a PE ratio of -7.26 and a beta of 2.89.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amprius Technologies

In other Amprius Technologies news, insider Jonathan Bornstein sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.43, for a total value of $664,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 409,800 shares of company stock worth $1,651,116. 14.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amprius Technologies

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in Amprius Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $8,006,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Amprius Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $484,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Amprius Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $60,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Amprius Technologies by 2,623.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 29,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 28,092 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Amprius Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on AMPX. Alliance Global Partners began coverage on shares of Amprius Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. William Blair began coverage on shares of Amprius Technologies in a research note on Monday, December 18th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amprius Technologies in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Roth Mkm began coverage on shares of Amprius Technologies in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Amprius Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.40.

About Amprius Technologies

Amprius Technologies, Inc produces and sells ultra-high energy density lithium-ion batteries for mobility applications. The company offers silicon nanowire anode batteries. Its batteries are primarily used for existing and emerging aviation applications, including unmanned aerial systems, such as drones and high-altitude pseudo satellites.

See Also

