Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Shares Purchased by Bath Savings Trust Co

Bath Savings Trust Co boosted its stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,340 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 557 shares during the quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $3,244,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Halpern Financial Inc. grew its stake in Analog Devices by 331.4% in the 3rd quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 151 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated acquired a new stake in Analog Devices in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Analog Devices in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new stake in Analog Devices in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Quarry LP grew its stake in Analog Devices by 267.4% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 169 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADI opened at $195.20 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $96.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 1.17. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $154.99 and a 12-month high of $202.77. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $192.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $183.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 24.34% and a return on equity of 12.76%. Analog Devices’s revenue was down 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.75 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 5th were paid a dividend of $0.92 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 4th. This is a positive change from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is 65.83%.

In other Analog Devices news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.11, for a total transaction of $1,921,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,713 shares in the company, valued at $1,097,524.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $212.00 price target (down previously from $219.00) on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $226.00 to $222.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Wolfe Research raised shares of Analog Devices from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Analog Devices presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $206.26.

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

