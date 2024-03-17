Analysts Issue Forecasts for Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:HST)

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research upped their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for Host Hotels & Resorts in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, March 13th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.52 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.49. The consensus estimate for Host Hotels & Resorts’ current full-year earnings is $1.99 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Host Hotels & Resorts’ Q2 2024 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.42 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $1.82 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.87 EPS.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. Host Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 10.82% and a net margin of 13.93%. Host Hotels & Resorts’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on HST. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Host Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Bank of America upgraded Host Hotels & Resorts from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Host Hotels & Resorts from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Host Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Host Hotels & Resorts from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Host Hotels & Resorts presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.40.

Host Hotels & Resorts Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of HST stock opened at $20.51 on Friday. Host Hotels & Resorts has a 1-year low of $14.51 and a 1-year high of $21.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $20.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 3.29. The company has a market cap of $14.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.31.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Host Hotels & Resorts

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in the 4th quarter worth approximately $615,558,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 50,275,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $807,923,000 after buying an additional 6,719,578 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 49,154,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $956,516,000 after buying an additional 3,240,590 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments purchased a new stake in Host Hotels & Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $57,664,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 102.1% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 5,000,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,168,000 after buying an additional 2,526,434 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.52% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Host Hotels & Resorts

In other news, VP Nathan S. Tyrrell sold 14,193 shares of Host Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.78, for a total transaction of $280,737.54. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 441,440 shares in the company, valued at $8,731,683.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Sourav Ghosh sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.82, for a total transaction of $237,840.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 171,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,405,095.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Nathan S. Tyrrell sold 14,193 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.78, for a total value of $280,737.54. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 441,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,731,683.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 37,861 shares of company stock worth $750,071. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Host Hotels & Resorts Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This is a boost from Host Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.90%. Host Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 76.92%.

About Host Hotels & Resorts

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 72 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 42,000 rooms.

