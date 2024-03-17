Analysts Set Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) Price Target at $108.60

Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the four analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $108.60.

Several research firms recently commented on DOX. Citigroup raised their target price on Amdocs from $96.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Amdocs in a research report on Friday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on Amdocs from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Amdocs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in Amdocs during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Operose Advisors LLC lifted its position in Amdocs by 148.0% during the third quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 310 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Amdocs during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Amdocs during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, West Tower Group LLC lifted its position in Amdocs by 75.0% during the fourth quarter. West Tower Group LLC now owns 364 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.58% of the company’s stock.

Amdocs stock opened at $92.20 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.69. Amdocs has a 52 week low of $78.38 and a 52 week high of $99.75. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $91.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The technology company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. Amdocs had a return on equity of 17.79% and a net margin of 11.30%. Amdocs’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.33 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amdocs will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a $0.479 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This is an increase from Amdocs’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.26%.

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services worldwide. It designs, develops, operates, implements, supports, and markets open and modular cloud portfolio. The company provides CES23, a 5G and cloud-native microservices-based market-leading customer experience suite, that enables service providers to build, deliver, and monetize advanced services; Amdocs Subscription Marketplace, a software-as-a-service-based platform that includes an expansive network of pre-integrated digital services, such as media, gaming, eLearning, sports, and retail to security and business services; the monetization suite for charging, billing, policy, and revenue management; Intelligent networking suite with a set of modular, flexible, and open service lifecycle management capabilities for network automation journeys; amAIz, a telco GenAI framework; Amdocs Digital Brands Suite, a pre-integrated digital business suite; and Amdocs eSIM Cloud for service providers.

