Analyzing Barratt Developments (OTCMKTS:BTDPY) & Orbia Advance (OTCMKTS:MXCHY)

Barratt Developments (OTCMKTS:BTDPY) and Orbia Advance (OTCMKTS:MXCHY) are both mid-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Barratt Developments and Orbia Advance’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Barratt Developments N/A N/A N/A Orbia Advance 1.18% 5.73% 1.59%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Barratt Developments and Orbia Advance’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Barratt Developments $6.66 billion 0.88 $638.80 million N/A N/A Orbia Advance $9.65 billion 0.46 $567.00 million N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

Barratt Developments has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Orbia Advance.

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Barratt Developments and Orbia Advance, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Barratt Developments 0 2 0 0 2.00 Orbia Advance 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.1% of Barratt Developments shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Barratt Developments has a beta of 1.68, meaning that its share price is 68% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Orbia Advance has a beta of 0.22, meaning that its share price is 78% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Barratt Developments pays an annual dividend of $1.05 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.7%. Orbia Advance pays an annual dividend of $0.19 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.5%.

Summary

Barratt Developments beats Orbia Advance on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Barratt Developments

Barratt Developments plc engages in the housebuilding business in the United Kingdom. The company acquires and develops land; plans, designs, and constructs homes, apartments, penthouses, and communities, as well as undertakes mixed-use regeneration schemes; and develops retail, leisure, office, industrial, and mixed-use properties. It is also involved in the commercial development business under the Wilson Bowden Developments brand name. The company offers its homes under the Barratt Homes, David Wilson Homes, and Barratt London brands. The company was incorporated in 1958 and is headquartered in Coalville, the United Kingdom.

About Orbia Advance

Orbia Advance Corporation, S.A.B. de C.V. provides products and solutions for precision agriculture, building and infrastructure, fluorinated, polymer, and connectivity sectors worldwide. The company offers irrigation systems, agricultural and greenhouse projects, digital farming technologies, and related services; and connectivity solutions, including conduits, cable-in conduit, and other HDPE products and solutions. It also provides water delivering solutions for drinking water supply, sanitation, and urban water resilience; fluorine and downstream products, comprising fluorspar mine and produces intermediates, refrigerants, and propellants for used in automotive, infrastructure, semiconductor, health, medicine, climate control, food cold chain, energy storage, computing, and telecommunications applications; and general and specialty resins, PVC, and compounds and additives for stabilizers and plasticizers, as well as compounds formulated from polyolefin, thermoplastic polyurethane, and thermoplastic elastomer polymers for various applications. The company was formerly known as Mexichem, S.A.B. de C.V. and changed its name to Orbia Advance Corporation, S.A.B. de C.V. in August 2019. Orbia Advance Corporation, S.A.B. de C.V. was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Mexico City, Mexico.

