Analyzing PCCW (OTCMKTS:PCWLF) and SoftBank Group (OTCMKTS:SFTBY)

PCCW and SoftBank Group are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, risk and earnings.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.0% of SoftBank Group shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of PCCW shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

PCCW has a beta of 0.44, meaning that its share price is 56% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SoftBank Group has a beta of 1.13, meaning that its share price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PCCW N/A N/A N/A SoftBank Group -8.24% -4.86% -1.22%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares PCCW and SoftBank Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares PCCW and SoftBank Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PCCW N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A SoftBank Group $49.21 billion 1.72 -$7.18 billion ($1.45) -19.90

PCCW has higher earnings, but lower revenue than SoftBank Group.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for PCCW and SoftBank Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PCCW 0 0 0 0 N/A SoftBank Group 0 2 1 0 2.33

About PCCW



PCCW Limited provides telecommunications and related services in Hong Kong, Mainland and other parts of China, Singapore, and internationally. The company's services include local telephony, local data and broadband, mobile, enterprise solutions, international telecommunications, and satellite-based and network-based telecommunications services; outsourcing, consulting, and contact center services; and technical consulting and engineering services. It also provides free television, pay television program, and interactive multimedia services; sells advertising in various telephone directories and on the Internet; publishes directories; sells mobile handsets and accessories; distributes media content; mobile video on demand and advertising services through OTT platform; and leases digital spaces. In addition, the company offers broadcasting and related services, management and engineering support services, customer relationship management and customer contact management solutions, and media content services; and over-the-top video services under the Viu brand, as well as sells customer premises equipment and related solutions. Further, it engages in the sale, distribution, and marketing of telecommunication products and services; provision of data services; software development, systems integration, consulting, and informatization activities; the provision of computer and IP/IT related value-added services to business customers; operates customer loyalty program and online merchandise sales; and content production, talent management, and entertainment business. Additionally, the company offers e-commerce, travel, insurance, big data analytics, fintech, and health-tech services. PCCW Limited was founded in 1925 and is headquartered in Quarry Bay, Hong Kong.

About SoftBank Group



SoftBank Group Corp. provides telecommunication services in Japan and internationally. It operates through Investment Business of Holding Companies, SoftBank Vision Funds, SoftBank, Arm, and Other segments. The company offers mobile communications and solutions to enterprise customers, and broadband services to retail customers; and sells mobile devices and software tools, as well as related services. It also provides internet advertising and e-commerce services; payment and financial services; ICT services products to enterprise customers; and communication device-related products and IoT equipment to retail customers. In addition, the company engages in design of microprocessor intellectual property and related technology; alternative investment management; ownership of professional baseball team; operation of baseball games; management and maintenance of baseball stadium and other sports facilities; distribution of video, voice, and data content via media businesses. Further, it engages in the certification services, security solutions, and Linux / OSS businesses; operation of comprehensive IT information site ITmedia; sale of indirect materials such as consumable supplies; facility management; planning and operation of fashion e-commerce website; operational support of brands' own e-commerce website; operation of fashion coordination app; management of few funds; generation of electricity from renewable energy sources; and supply and sale of electricity. The company was formerly known as SoftBank Corp. and changed its name to SoftBank Group Corp. in July 2015. SoftBank Group Corp. was incorporated in 1981 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

