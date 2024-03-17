Analyzing TELA Bio (NASDAQ:TELA) and Bioventus (NYSE:BVS)

TELA Bio (NASDAQ:TELA – Get Free Report) and Bioventus (NYSE:BVS – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends, earnings and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares TELA Bio and Bioventus’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get TELA Bio alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TELA Bio $41.42 million 3.15 -$44.30 million ($2.06) -2.59 Bioventus $512.34 million 0.84 -$158.70 million ($2.52) -2.16

TELA Bio has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Bioventus. TELA Bio is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Bioventus, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Analyst Ratings

TELA Bio has a beta of 0.97, indicating that its share price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bioventus has a beta of 0.48, indicating that its share price is 52% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for TELA Bio and Bioventus, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TELA Bio 0 0 3 0 3.00 Bioventus 0 0 3 0 3.00

TELA Bio currently has a consensus target price of $14.67, suggesting a potential upside of 175.17%. Bioventus has a consensus target price of $6.67, suggesting a potential upside of 22.32%. Given TELA Bio’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe TELA Bio is more favorable than Bioventus.

Profitability

This table compares TELA Bio and Bioventus’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TELA Bio -82.43% -198.87% -56.76% Bioventus -30.49% 2.25% 0.62%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

91.1% of TELA Bio shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 40.7% of Bioventus shares are held by institutional investors. 5.7% of TELA Bio shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 29.1% of Bioventus shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

About TELA Bio

(Get Free Report)

TELA Bio, Inc., a commercial-stage medical technology company, focuses on providing soft-tissue reconstruction solutions that optimize clinical outcomes by prioritizing the preservation and restoration of the patient's anatomy. The company provides a portfolio of OviTex Reinforced Tissue Matrix (OviTex) products for hernia repair and abdominal wall reconstruction; and OviTex PRS Reinforced Tissue Matrix products to address the unmet needs in plastic and reconstructive surgery, as well as OviTex for Laparoscopic and Robotic Procedures, a sterile reinforced tissue matrix derived from ovine rumen with polypropylene fiber intended to be used in laparoscopic and robotic-assisted hernia surgical repairs. It markets its products through a single direct sales force, principally in the United States. TELA Bio, Inc. was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in Malvern, Pennsylvania.

About Bioventus

(Get Free Report)

Bioventus Inc., a medical device company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments that engage and enhance the body's natural healing process in the United States and internationally. The company's product portfolio includes pain treatments, which comprise non-surgical joint pain injection therapies, as well as peripheral nerve stimulation products. Its surgical solutions comprise bone graft substitutes to fuse and grow bones, enhance results following spinal and other orthopedic surgeries; and ultrasonic medical devices used for precise bone sculpting, removing tumors, and tissue debridement. The company's restorative therapies include a bone healing system; skin allografts; and products that are used to support healing of wounds, as well as devices designed to help patients regain leg or hand function due to stroke, multiple sclerosis, or other central nervous system disorders. It serves physicians spanning the orthopedic continuum, including sports medicine, total joint reconstruction, hand and upper extremities, foot and ankle, podiatric surgery, trauma, spine, and neurosurgery in the physician's office or clinic, ambulatory surgical centers, or in the hospital setting. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Durham, North Carolina.

Receive News & Ratings for TELA Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TELA Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.