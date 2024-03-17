Ankr Market Capitalization Achieves $489.67 Million (ANKR)

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 17th. Ankr has a market capitalization of $489.67 million and approximately $74.39 million worth of Ankr was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Ankr has traded 2.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Ankr token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0490 or 0.00000072 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.88 or 0.00005711 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.90 or 0.00026354 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.81 or 0.00015946 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00001790 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67,960.05 or 1.00236964 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000059 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.97 or 0.00010284 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $103.76 or 0.00153038 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0357 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Ankr Token Profile

Ankr is a token. It was first traded on July 10th, 2019. Ankr’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Ankr is https://reddit.com/r/ankrofficial/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Ankr is www.ankr.com/blog. Ankr’s official website is www.ankr.com. Ankr’s official Twitter account is @ankr and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Ankr Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ankr (ANKR) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ankr has a current supply of 10,000,000,000. The last known price of Ankr is 0.04656368 USD and is down -10.51 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 284 active market(s) with $72,691,668.98 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ankr.com/.”

