AppLovin Co. (NASDAQ:APP) Shares Sold by Polianta Ltd

Polianta Ltd lessened its holdings in shares of AppLovin Co. (NASDAQ:APP – Free Report) by 20.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 20,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,200 shares during the period. Polianta Ltd’s holdings in AppLovin were worth $816,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in AppLovin by 143.1% during the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 116,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,672,000 after buying an additional 68,822 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in AppLovin by 4,805.9% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,402,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,050,000 after buying an additional 1,374,066 shares during the period. Black Swift Group LLC acquired a new position in AppLovin during the third quarter worth approximately $999,000. Scout Investments Inc. increased its position in AppLovin by 83.2% during the third quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 923,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,692,000 after buying an additional 419,221 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in AppLovin by 224.6% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 755,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,202,000 after buying an additional 522,949 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.85% of the company’s stock.

Get AppLovin alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on APP shares. TheStreet upgraded AppLovin from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Wedbush lifted their target price on AppLovin from $58.50 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. HSBC started coverage on AppLovin in a research note on Monday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.20 target price on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price target on AppLovin from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on AppLovin from $59.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AppLovin presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.04.

AppLovin Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ APP traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $63.13. The company had a trading volume of 4,651,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,188,910. AppLovin Co. has a twelve month low of $13.23 and a twelve month high of $65.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.59 billion, a PE ratio of 63.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $50.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31.

AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.14. AppLovin had a return on equity of 24.69% and a net margin of 10.84%. The company had revenue of $953.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $928.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.21) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AppLovin Co. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at AppLovin

In related news, Director Craig Scott Billings sold 5,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.33, for a total value of $323,731.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,739 shares in the company, valued at $743,065.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Craig Scott Billings sold 5,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.33, for a total value of $323,731.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,739 shares in the company, valued at $743,065.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Victoria Valenzuela sold 2,890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.76, for a total value of $166,926.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 546,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,569,305.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 12.43% of the company’s stock.

AppLovin Company Profile

(Free Report)

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for advertisers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their content in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software Platform and Apps. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of a publisher's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction; Adjust, a measurement and analytics marketing platform that provides marketers with the visibility, insights, and tools needed to grow their apps from early stage to maturity; and Wurl, a connected TV platform, which distributes streaming video for content companies and provides advertising and publishing solutions through its AdPool, ContentDiscovery, and Global FAST Pass products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AppLovin Co. (NASDAQ:APP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AppLovin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AppLovin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.