Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC Acquires 234 Shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Free Report) by 18.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,488 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 234 shares during the period. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $540,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its position in ANSYS by 135.7% during the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 99 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new position in ANSYS in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. KB Financial Partners LLC increased its position in ANSYS by 854.5% during the 2nd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 105 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in ANSYS in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in ANSYS by 327.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 154 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. 90.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ANSYS alerts:

Insider Transactions at ANSYS

In related news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.68, for a total value of $69,136.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,199 shares in the company, valued at $1,105,830.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

ANSYS Price Performance

NASDAQ ANSS traded down $2.41 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $327.88. 752,057 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 841,216. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $336.59 and its 200-day moving average is $314.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 2.30. ANSYS, Inc. has a 52-week low of $258.01 and a 52-week high of $364.31. The company has a market capitalization of $28.53 billion, a PE ratio of 57.22, a PEG ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.16.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The software maker reported $3.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.71 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $805.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $797.49 million. ANSYS had a net margin of 22.05% and a return on equity of 11.83%. ANSYS’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.61 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that ANSYS, Inc. will post 7.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ANSS shares. Wolfe Research restated a “peer perform” rating on shares of ANSYS in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Mizuho dropped their price target on ANSYS from $350.00 to $330.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $345.00 target price on shares of ANSYS in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on ANSYS in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on ANSYS from $314.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $322.75.

Read Our Latest Analysis on ANSYS

ANSYS Company Profile

(Free Report)

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services for engineers, designers, researchers, and students in the United States, Japan, Germany, China, Hong Kong, South Korea, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization; the Ansys Mechanical product, an element analysis software; LS-DYNA solver for multiphysics simulation; and power analysis and optimization software suite.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANSS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ANSYS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANSYS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.