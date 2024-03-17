Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC Has $1.06 Million Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 29.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,221 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 507 shares during the quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,061,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dfpg Investments LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 47,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,157,000 after purchasing an additional 4,986 shares during the last quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,514,000 after acquiring an additional 1,248 shares during the last quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. grew its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 5,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,399,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc grew its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 7,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,519,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fidato Wealth LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,112,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

IVV traded down $4.21 on Friday, hitting $513.23. 8,081,104 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,756,718. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $388.05 and a 12 month high of $520.78. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $498.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $465.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $397.06 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

