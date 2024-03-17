Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC Has $1.19 Million Stock Holdings in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC trimmed its holdings in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,514 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 520 shares during the period. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC’s holdings in Illumina were worth $1,185,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Illumina by 15.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,967,758 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $2,466,614,000 after purchasing an additional 2,336,935 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Illumina by 268.1% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,113,230 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $427,295,000 after purchasing an additional 1,539,186 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Illumina during the 4th quarter valued at $284,269,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Illumina by 120.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,768,355 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $242,758,000 after acquiring an additional 964,709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Illumina by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,473,112 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $649,525,000 after buying an additional 544,786 shares in the last quarter. 92.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ILMN shares. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Illumina from $50.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Illumina in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup raised Illumina from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, December 11th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of Illumina in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $258.00 price objective on shares of Illumina in a report on Friday, February 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $166.95.

In other Illumina news, CEO Jacob Thaysen bought 7,330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $135.29 per share, for a total transaction of $991,675.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,010,544.69. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ILMN traded down $0.37 during trading on Friday, hitting $127.73. 2,239,647 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,818,102. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business’s 50 day moving average is $138.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $130.96. Illumina, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $89.00 and a fifty-two week high of $233.42. The stock has a market cap of $20.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.40 and a beta of 1.19.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The life sciences company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Illumina had a negative net margin of 25.78% and a positive return on equity of 2.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Illumina, Inc. will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Illumina, Inc offers sequencing- and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis in the United States, Singapore, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of various size and complexity; and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

