Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC Has $2.93 Million Holdings in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC trimmed its position in shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,826 shares of the company’s stock after selling 374 shares during the period. RTX accounts for approximately 0.7% of Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $2,930,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in RTX by 26.0% during the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 140,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,077,000 after purchasing an additional 28,910 shares during the period. B&D White Capital Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of RTX in the third quarter valued at about $14,186,000. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of RTX by 3.5% in the third quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of RTX in the fourth quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank boosted its position in shares of RTX by 23.0% in the third quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank now owns 27,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,988,000 after acquiring an additional 5,159 shares during the period. 79.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE RTX traded up $1.17 on Friday, reaching $92.93. The company had a trading volume of 35,743,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,277,555. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s fifty day moving average is $89.65 and its 200 day moving average is $82.85. RTX Co. has a 52-week low of $68.56 and a 52-week high of $104.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

RTX ( NYSE:RTX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.04. RTX had a return on equity of 10.34% and a net margin of 4.64%. The firm had revenue of $19.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.74 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.27 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that RTX Co. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. RTX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 105.36%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of RTX from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. TheStreet upgraded RTX from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. UBS Group upped their target price on RTX from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $94.00 target price (up from $88.00) on shares of RTX in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded RTX from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.18.

In other news, insider Shane G. Eddy sold 35,456 shares of RTX stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.19, for a total transaction of $3,233,232.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $614,711.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other RTX news, EVP Ramsaran Maharajh sold 312 shares of RTX stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.17, for a total value of $28,757.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,076,176.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Shane G. Eddy sold 35,456 shares of RTX stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.19, for a total value of $3,233,232.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,741 shares in the company, valued at $614,711.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,785 shares of company stock worth $3,448,188 in the last quarter. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

