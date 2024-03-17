Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC Has $359,000 Stock Position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC lessened its stake in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 18.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,955 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,115 shares during the quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $359,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MDLZ. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Mondelez International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in Mondelez International in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Mondelez International in the third quarter valued at $28,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Mondelez International during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Mondelez International by 1,553.8% during the 2nd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the period. 76.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on MDLZ shares. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Mondelez International in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $83.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $84.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Mondelez International from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $75.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Argus upgraded shares of Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.37.

NASDAQ MDLZ traded down $0.21 during trading on Friday, hitting $70.75. 16,858,275 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,145,519. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $73.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.72. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.75 and a 12-month high of $78.59. The firm has a market cap of $96.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.49, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $9.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.31 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 15.91% and a net margin of 13.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is 46.83%.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

