Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC Lowers Stock Position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC lowered its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 10.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 86,812 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,391 shares during the quarter. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF accounts for about 2.3% of Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $9,691,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 5.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 221,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,808,000 after buying an additional 12,223 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 56.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $227,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 123,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,847,000 after purchasing an additional 1,853 shares during the last quarter.

VYM stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $116.92. The company had a trading volume of 1,019,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,161,578. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $113.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $108.65. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a fifty-two week low of $98.40 and a fifty-two week high of $118.74. The company has a market cap of $53.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84.

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

