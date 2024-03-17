Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC Makes New Investment in Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO)

Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 65,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,374,000. Veralto accounts for 1.3% of Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position.
A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VLTO. Dfpg Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Veralto during the fourth quarter worth $225,000. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Veralto in the fourth quarter valued at about $289,000. Bath Savings Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Veralto in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,889,000. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Veralto in the fourth quarter valued at about $708,000. Finally, Perkins Coie Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Veralto in the fourth quarter valued at about $559,000.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, insider Mattias Bystrom sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.10, for a total transaction of $43,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,609,691. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Veralto Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:VLTO traded down $1.73 during trading on Friday, reaching $86.50. 5,058,450 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,461,960. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.64. Veralto Co. has a 12-month low of $65.51 and a 12-month high of $90.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.33 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.23. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $82.18.
Veralto (NYSE:VLTO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Veralto Co. will post 3.26 EPS for the current year.
Veralto Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Veralto’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.08%.
About Veralto
Veralto Corporation provides water analytics, water treatment, marking and coding, and packaging and color services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Water Quality (WQ) and Product Quality & Innovation (PQI). The WQ segment offers precision instrumentation and water treatment technologies to measure, analyze, and treat water in residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, research, and natural resource applications through the Hach, Trojan Technologies, and ChemTreat brands.
