Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC Purchases 2,074 Shares of First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW)

Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW – Free Report) by 10.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 22,093 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,074 shares during the quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC’s holdings in First Trust Water ETF were worth $2,094,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Water ETF by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $726,000 after purchasing an additional 1,847 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Water ETF by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 5,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in First Trust Water ETF by 9.3% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,000 after buying an additional 671 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in First Trust Water ETF by 102.1% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 1,094 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new stake in First Trust Water ETF in the first quarter valued at about $332,000.

Get First Trust Water ETF alerts:

First Trust Water ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:FIW traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $98.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,748. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.40. The company has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.67 and a beta of 1.01. First Trust Water ETF has a twelve month low of $77.11 and a twelve month high of $100.49.

About First Trust Water ETF

First Trust ISE Water Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE Water Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of 36 stocks that derive a substantial portion of their revenues from the potable and wastewater industries.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Water ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Water ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.