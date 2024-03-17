Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC Purchases 6,530 Shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC grew its position in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) by 27.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,965 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,530 shares during the quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $1,807,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Marvell Technology by 118,898.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 62,452,538 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,313,242,000 after purchasing an additional 62,400,056 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 13,107.9% during the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 32,634,677 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,950,859,000 after acquiring an additional 32,387,593 shares in the last quarter. Matrix Capital Management Company LP bought a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology in the second quarter valued at about $510,085,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 10.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 58,468,789 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,495,264,000 after buying an additional 5,739,560 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Marvell Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $188,566,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Marvell Technology alerts:

Insider Activity at Marvell Technology

In other Marvell Technology news, CFO Willem A. Meintjes sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.01, for a total transaction of $240,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 100,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,044,807.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Willem A. Meintjes sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $60,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 99,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,983,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Willem A. Meintjes sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.01, for a total value of $240,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 100,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,044,807.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 106,000 shares of company stock worth $6,838,240 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target (up from $70.00) on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Marvell Technology from $63.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Marvell Technology in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Friday, December 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Marvell Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $75.08.

Read Our Latest Analysis on MRVL

Marvell Technology Price Performance

Shares of MRVL traded up $0.79 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $66.87. 18,474,773 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,676,360. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.90 and a fifty-two week high of $85.76. The company has a market cap of $57.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.92, a P/E/G ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 1.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $69.37 and its 200 day moving average is $59.77.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 16.95% and a positive return on equity of 4.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marvell Technology announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, March 7th that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor company to purchase up to 4.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Marvell Technology Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 12th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.36%. Marvell Technology’s payout ratio is presently -22.22%.

About Marvell Technology

(Free Report)

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops and scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Marvell Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marvell Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.