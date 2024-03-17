Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC Sells 222 Shares of Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX)

Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC reduced its holdings in Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX – Free Report) by 18.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 988 shares of the company’s stock after selling 222 shares during the quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC’s holdings in Karuna Therapeutics were worth $313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,563,000 after buying an additional 3,317 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 132.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 211,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,839,000 after purchasing an additional 120,709 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Karuna Therapeutics by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Karuna Therapeutics by 53.7% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,559,000 after buying an additional 4,297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 3.0% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 23,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,926,000 after acquiring an additional 669 shares in the last quarter.

Get Karuna Therapeutics alerts:

Insider Transactions at Karuna Therapeutics

In related news, insider Stephen K. Brannan sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.81, for a total transaction of $4,752,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,244,706.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Stephen K. Brannan sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.34, for a total transaction of $1,591,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 42,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,562,557.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Stephen K. Brannan sold 15,000 shares of Karuna Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.81, for a total value of $4,752,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 38,650 shares in the company, valued at $12,244,706.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,000 shares of company stock worth $7,924,500 over the last three months. 13.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on KRTX shares. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $330.00 target price (up previously from $245.00) on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a report on Friday, January 26th. Guggenheim restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $330.00 target price (up previously from $295.00) on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. William Blair cut shares of Karuna Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Wedbush cut Karuna Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $330.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $293.92.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Karuna Therapeutics

Karuna Therapeutics Stock Performance

KRTX traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $329.83. 1,868,526 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 832,047. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.14 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $317.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $239.89. Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $158.38 and a one year high of $329.99.

Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($3.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.65) by ($0.36). During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($2.22) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 100.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. will post -11.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Karuna Therapeutics Profile

(Free Report)

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, creates and delivers transformative medicines for people living with psychiatric and neurological conditions. Its lead product candidate includes KarXT, an oral modulator of muscarinic receptors for the treatment of acute psychosis in patients with schizophrenia; and for the treatment of central nervous system disorders, such as negative and cognitive symptoms of schizophrenia and psychosis, as well as for the treatment of various peripheral tissues and dementia-related psychosis, including Alzheimer's disease.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Karuna Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Karuna Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.