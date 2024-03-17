Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC Sells 815 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC trimmed its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,208 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 815 shares during the period. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $1,617,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EW. Truvestments Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 260.0% in the second quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 270 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the third quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 108.6% in the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 582 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. 79.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Edwards Lifesciences Stock Down 1.1 %

NYSE:EW traded down $1.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $92.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,700,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,220,257. The company has a market cap of $55.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50-day moving average is $82.87 and its 200-day moving average is $75.01. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a one year low of $60.57 and a one year high of $95.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 3.38 and a quick ratio of 2.40.

Insider Buying and Selling

Edwards Lifesciences ( NYSE:EW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The medical research company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 23.56% and a net margin of 23.35%. The business’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Michael A. Mussallem sold 29,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.98, for a total value of $2,141,963.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,486 shares in the company, valued at $327,388.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.67, for a total value of $756,700.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 39,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,989,192.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael A. Mussallem sold 29,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.98, for a total transaction of $2,141,963.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $327,388.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 196,859 shares of company stock worth $16,445,296. Insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. StockNews.com raised Edwards Lifesciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. Bank of America raised Edwards Lifesciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.38.

Edwards Lifesciences Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

Featured Articles

