Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC Takes Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $387,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Thrive Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $205,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 60.2% in the fourth quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 14,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after acquiring an additional 5,299 shares during the period. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,923,000 after acquiring an additional 877 shares during the period. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 31.7% in the fourth quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC now owns 169,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,276,000 after purchasing an additional 40,826 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co raised its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 88,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,887,000 after purchasing an additional 2,668 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSEARCA IWR traded down $0.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $81.34. 1,298,151 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,243,464. The company has a market cap of $32.10 billion, a PE ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 1.09. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $64.66 and a fifty-two week high of $82.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $78.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.05.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

