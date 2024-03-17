AstroNova, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALOT) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

AstroNova, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALOT – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 15,800 shares, a growth of 25.4% from the February 14th total of 12,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AstroNova

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Juniper Investment Company LLC increased its position in shares of AstroNova by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Juniper Investment Company LLC now owns 535,203 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,760,000 after buying an additional 66,952 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in AstroNova by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 543,927 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,251,000 after purchasing an additional 3,388 shares in the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in AstroNova by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 496,246 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,950,000 after purchasing an additional 1,621 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in AstroNova by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 346,401 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,330,000 after purchasing an additional 13,111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in AstroNova by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 106,542 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,492,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. 44.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AstroNova Stock Performance

Shares of AstroNova stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $17.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,941. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 2.28. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.16. The firm has a market cap of $127.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.14 and a beta of 0.62. AstroNova has a one year low of $11.63 and a one year high of $18.83.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ALOT has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on AstroNova in a research note on Monday, January 15th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of AstroNova from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th.

About AstroNova

AstroNova, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes specialty printers, and data acquisition and analysis systems in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Central and South America, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Product Identification (PI) and Test & Measurement (T&M).

Featured Stories

